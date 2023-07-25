CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Circleville police officer who body camera footage shows released his K9 officer on an unarmed man after the officer was warned not to do so has been placed on leave.

According to the Circleville Police Department, officer Ryan Speakman is on paid administrative leave in relation to the July 4 incident.

The department further said the Speakman’s actions were under investigation by the city’s Use of Force Review Board and that Speakman’s leave is part of the process of the investigation.

“We take all such incidents and the actions of our officers very seriously,” the department said in a memo. “When the Review Board’s investigation is completed, we will release the results ad any further action taken.”

Beyond the released statement, the department said it will not be making any further comments on the incident.

The city’s website listing Circleville’s boards and commissions does not include a Use of Force Review Board, and the chief of police and the mayor have not responded to requests for comment.

Body camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows Speakman unleashing his K9 officer on Jadarrius Rose, 23, a semi-truck driver who officials said was pulled over because he was driving without a left rear mud flap and that he failed to stop for an inspection.

The body camera video, which has been edited for graphic material, is below. Viewer discretion is advised.

At the end of the pursuit, Rose gets out of the car with his hands empty and in the air, according to the OSHP incident report. Multiple officer accounts and body camera footage showed Rose with his hands up and being told by officers to walk toward them and get down on the ground, which he did not.

An OSHP trooper can be heard on the body camera footage yelling, “Do not release the dog on him with his hands up.” Speakman then released the dog and pointed it toward Rose to attack him.

NBC News reported that Rose called 911 while being pursued by police and was unaware why he was pulled over. “Right now I’m being chased by like 20 police officers and they all got their guns pointed directly to my truck. So now I’m trying to figure out why they got their guns all pointed to me and they’re all white people.”