Shoppers Advantage turns into one shopper’s headache after credit card fee fiasco

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s meant to offer discounted deals for members, but one Ohio man said the only deal he got was a good headache. This after he tried to cancel his membership and was allegedly stuck with a recurring fee he claimed he could not get out of. He turned to Better Call Jackson for help.

“Buyer beware,” said Stephen Ricket of his experience with Shoppers Advantage, an online marketplace that offers discounts on products for its members.

“It was something that sounded interesting at the time,” Ricket continued, “Because we do so much traveling, and there were a lot of travel discounts.”

Ricket signed up three years ago, and agreed to pay 16.99 a month to be a shopper, but he said he soon did not see the advantage.

“We immediately cancelled it within a few days,” Ricket said.

But Ricket said his credit card kept getting charged, adding up to hundreds of dollars, each time he called and complained, “I even went as far as telling them, I want you to lose my credit card,” Ricket said.

Better Call Jackson reached out to Shoppers Advantage, who told us via email they have removed Ricket from their membership list and refunded his money.

But Better Call Jackson learned this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“Trying to get out of the automatic credit card enrollment turns out to be really hard,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. His office has 14 complaints on file on Shoppers Advantage. Although they have all been resolved. Yost advises consumers to do your homework and keep receipts.

“If you are going to communicate with the company document it,” Yost said.

As for Ricket, he is happy to be free of his membership, and advises other would-be shoppers, to take note, “If I never see Shoppers Advantage or Travelers Advantage again…. that is what we are seeking,” Ricket said.