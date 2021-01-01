Woman wants fences along Ohio overpasses after vehicle damaged by thrown object

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was a Saturday in late October, when Hayley Mosteller, her husband, and her daughter were on their way to a volleyball game.

“We were going west on 670, and we were about to go north on 71,” said Mosteller.

That’s when Mosteller’s daughter saw someone standing on the overpass above them. Moments later, the family heard a loud noise, and a large object hit the side of their van.

“It sounded like it bounced down the side of the car as we were moving.”

No one was injured, as the family’s van took the brunt of the blow.

Overall, Mosteller said her family is fortunate, but felt the impact beyond that moment.

“It takes away your sense of safety. It takes away your sense of security.”

Now, Mosteller is concerned the same thing could happen to other drivers with a worse outcome.

So, she’s calling on the Ohio Department of Transportation to act.

“I really would like to see ODOT or whoever’s in charge of it, put overarching fences over all of the overpasses in the area,” said Mosteller.

Better Call 4 reached out to the department with Mosteller’s concerns, and asked if they plan to add additional fencing.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that for existing bridges, the department’s policy is to add fencing when crews complete a major rehabilitation, like replacing a bridge deck.

And while its policy is meant to reduce the risk of people throwing objects off of overpasses, ODOT says, “We can’t completely prevent people from finding a way to do it.”

When it comes to investigating what exactly happened or who did it, police said catching a suspect isn’t easy, as they tend to leave the area quickly and drivers can’t get a good look at them while moving at highway speeds.

But anyone who is caught dropping objects onto moving traffic, could be charged with felonious assault.