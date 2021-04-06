Woman spots scam during online job interview

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Like a lot of people during the pandemic, Deb Hykes lost her job in 2020. Living in South Carolina at the time, she packed up, moved home to Ohio, and started searching for a new job on ZipRecruiter.com.

“I was on there, and this job popped up, Cardinal Health,” Hykes said.

She applied and got an email from who she thought was Cardinal Health’s Human Resources Director, telling her to create an account on Wire.com — a website used to conduct her interview.

Using one screen to communicate, Hykes used a second computer to display Cardinal Health’s website.

“In case they asked me any questions about Cardinal Health, I wanted to just kind of glance through,” she said.

And being able to see the site helped her to spot a red flag.

“I’m looking at it, and I’m looking at his words, it’s verbatim,” Hykes said. “Like he cut and pasted that section. ‘This is what we are, this is what we do.’ They were verbatim.”

That’s when Hykes called Cardinal Health and the operator told her it was a scam.

“She said, ‘Yep. Those are real names.’ But she said, ‘We don’t do hiring like that. We do it on our website,'” Hykes recalls.

What happened to Hykes is too common right now, according to Kati Daffan, the assistant director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Division of Marketing Practices.

“Unfortunately, we see that in times of economic crisis, health crisis, scammers always do follow the headlines,” Daffan said.

It’s important to recognize any red flags, like high-pressure sales tactics, asking you to respond or act quickly. Take the time to look into any job posting, even from legitimate companies, especially when money is tight and jobs are scarce.

“You’re vulnerable,” Hykes said. “You’re so vulnerable, and they know that.”

A representative for Cardinal Health said the listing is not legitimate, and the best way for a candidate to find a job opening at Cardinal Health is to visit the company’s website.

During the application process, Cardinal Health will never request or solicit money, bank or credit card information or tax forms, require applicants to purchase equipment, or communicate via online chat rooms.

All recruiters are Cardinal Health employees and use a Cardinal Health email address.

If you see a suspicious posting, report it to the platform on which it’s posted and to cardinalcareers@cardinalhealth.com.