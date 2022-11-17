COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kathleen McGovern’s husband, Gilbert, died in September. In October, McGovern began the process of settling his affairs, including finances.

“As I understood it, I was eligible to collect my husband’s social security because his was more than what mine was,” said McGovern.

About $600 more. So, McGovern called the social security office in Worthington, to apply for widow’s benefits. She spoke with a representative, who told McGovern that she couldn’t apply online.

“And she said, ‘No, you can’t do it online either. You have to come in with an appointment to our office, and make your application here,'” said McGovern. “I can’t do it at any other office either. Just that one.”

But McGovern said the representative also told her that wouldn’t be possible, at least for a while, because as of that day, the office was not taking any more appointments. McGovern said she was told to call again, in case that changed. She did, but said she could never get through.

“I’ve tried calling at 9 o’clock in the morning. I’ve never been able to get through. I thought, ‘Well, probably everyone else in the world is trying to call at 9 o’clock. I’ll call during the day.’ I could never get through during the day either,” McGovern said. “The fact that I can’t even get an appointment. And then, when I do get an appointment, how far out is it from there? Is it another six months after that? I mean, I have no idea.”

Unsure of what to do, McGovern called Better Call 4. We spoke on October 20. I reached out to the Social Security Administration on October 26, and that same afternoon, got a call from a representative, asking for McGovern’s contact information.

The next day, McGovern called Better Call 4 again, to tell us that the agency called her, and took her application over the phone — adding that a lump sum settlement would be deposited in her bank account the following day.

It appears for McGovern’s problem was solved. But Better Call 4 also asked the agency about her difficulty in getting an in-person appointment. A representative did not elaborate much, but said McGovern was given “inaccurate information.”