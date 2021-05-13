Why is my yard waste service delayed? Rumpke answers neighborhood concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Shawna McGreevy’s lived in her Bexley-area home for 20 years. But for the first time in March, noticed her yard waste and recycling weren’t being picked up every other Monday as scheduled.

“I noticed it with the yard waste first. They would miss the yard waste and I would call the City of Columbus, the 311 line,” said McGreevy.

Each time, McGreevy said she was told that the city’s yard waste contractor, Rumpke Waste Management, would be out to pick it up. But that didn’t happen.

“I would call back again. In one two-week span, I called four times.”

And the yard waste and recycling continued to pile up. The longest it sat, McGreevy said, was for more than five weeks, from the end of March, until she spoke with Better Call 4 on May 5, when an unscheduled pickup happened.

“They’re not just missing me, and that’s what I keep telling the city’s 311 line,” said McGreevy. “It’s not just me, it’s our entire street.”

And apparently, in other neighborhoods around Columbus. Another woman sent a video from her doorbell camera to Better Call 4. She said a Rumpke truck drove by her home near Smoky Row Road on the northwest side, and didn’t stop to collect the waste at the end of her driveway.

“You have it sitting out there, and if they don’t pick it up, it gets rained on, it blows all over the neighborhood,” said McGreevy.

And McGreevy said storing it inside isn’t an option with these long wait-times.

“It builds up in your house. I can only store so much yard waste and so much recycling in my garage until the day. So, I need them to really honor their contract. That’s what I need.”

Better Call 4 reached out to the City of Columbus about the service delays. In a statement, the Department of Public Service said,

“The City of Columbus recycling and yard waste service contractor Rumpke is working diligently to clear the residential yard waste backlog. Spring and fall are peak seasons for yard waste volume, and Rumpke continues efforts to hire more workers and extend collection service hours. Crews are working into the evenings and on weekends to clear the backlog and be caught up soon. Residents should continue to set out yard waste on their regular collection day. We appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Better Call 4 also reached out to Rumpke, who responded with a statement that said: