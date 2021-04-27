Why ‘do not call’ lists won’t block some calls

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Larry Wolfe’s phone is ringing off the hook.

“Every day. Every day I get phone calls,” Wolfe said.

All off those phone calls from different numbers, all with the same message.

“The lady says her name, says ‘I’m from Amazon,’ and said I have a bill for $725,” Wolfe said, which, for him, is a red flag.

“I don’t own a credit card from Amazon, I don’t have a computer for Amazon, I never bought anything from Amazon, so I would have no idea,” he said. “I don’t even know what they sell, even.”

Wolfe said he rarely answers the phone anymore, but when he does, he does not give any personal or financial information.

To silence the calls for good, he added his phone number to the state’s Do Not Call Registry, but the phone won’t stop ringing.

To find out why they’re still able to call, NBC4 asked the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call Registry Program Manager James Evans.

“The Do Not Call registry is a tool to prevent legitimate telemarketers from calling you,” Evans said.

But the calls to Wolfe’s home aren’t coming from telemarketers.

“What we’re dealing with are fraudulent operations that are not taking the required steps to screen their calls against the registry, and they’re making calls that are illegal,” Evans said.

To stop the scam calls, Evans said Larry has options — ignoring them, and reporting them to the FTC.

“We share complaints filed with us with many other agencies, including the Ohio Attorney General,” Evans said. “And we’ve worked with the Ohio Attorney General to bring cases jointly with them in this area in the past.”

Some other options for Wolfe and others receiving similar calls include checking with his phone company to see what call-blocking services are offered. Another option is installing a call-blocking device, a small box that can be attached to a landline phone, to stop unwanted calls or sending them straight to voicemail.

Check with the FTC for additional options.