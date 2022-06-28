COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — April’s tax filing deadline has come and gone, but millions of Americans are still waiting for their refunds.

One Columbus man sent a message to Better Call 4, stating he hasn’t received his tax return from 2020 or 2021.

What’s with the delay? Better Call 4 asked IRS spokesperson Luis Garcia, who said there are a number of factors. One of them, a global pandemic.

“In addition to the pandemic, we also had massive tax law changes,” said Garcia.

Tax law changes including the Advanced Child Tax Credit, and Economic Impact, or stimulus payments. Both, credits that taxpayers may have missed when filing, according to Garcia. So, agents are taking it upon themselves to correct that.

“We’ll do that math for you, and send you that money,” Garcia said.

Another reason behind the delay — paper.

“At the moment, at the beginning of the month, our figures were about 10 million returns that had not been processed,” said Garcia. “And that figure, about 8 million of them, is paper returns. And, right now, paper is our kryptonite. Paper just really slows everything down.”

Which could explain why our Columbus man has yet to receive his refund. He mailed in his returns.

As for the other 2 million that have yet to be processed, Garcia said agents are going over them with a fine-tooth comb.

“Those, we’ve found, is things like errors, sometimes as simple as a math error. Sometimes they send something in and they forgot to sign it,” Garcia said.

Agents are also looking for red flags that could signal fraud.

“We want to make sure that this is in fact you, and not somebody trying to take your money.”

With all of this in mind, Garcia said the agency has one central message for those anxiously waiting: “It’s your money, we want to get it back to you. But we have to do it the right way and we have to do it in a way that’s going to prevent fraud, is going to be the most efficient way,” said Garcia.

Garcia also said the IRS has been struggling with staffing, pulling workers from other departments to help process returns, adding to the delays. But he adds that the agency is in the middle of a hiring spree.

If you want to check the status of your return, go straight to the IRS website.