COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is increasing its rate by 28% for some customers. Better Call 4 investigated why those who use the power company are affected by the hike as NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock sat down with AEP Ohio Vice President of Regulatory and Finance Lisa Kelso.

“In the state of Ohio, customers can choose their retail electric supplier,” said Kelso. “So, for customers who don’t choose an energy supplier, AEP Ohio purchases energy on their behalf through a competitive market auction.”

In the most recent auction, Kelso said the price of energy was historically high.

“More than double what we’ve historically seen associated with generation rates,” Kelso said.

That’s why customers who don’t choose an energy supplier will now see a nearly 30% markup on bills, or a $198 monthly bill compared to $155 for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

But this won’t affect everyone.

“For customers that are already shopping with an energy supplier, or who may be part of a government aggregation, for example, the City of Columbus has an aggregation program.” she said. “Also our PIP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) customers, those customers are not impacted.”

Kelso said it’s important for affected customers to know that the rate hike is in effect for 12 months and AEP Ohio is not profiting from it.

“We’re purchasing this energy on your behalf,” Kelso said. “We pass those costs through dollar for dollar with no markup.”

Kelso encourages any customer concerned about covering the cost during that time to reach out to customer service.

“Whether you need a one-time payment extension, we also have payment plans where you can sign up to be on a more consistent monthly bill,” Kelso said. “And they can also help see if you qualify for payment assistance due to your income level.”

The rate increase went into effect June 1, so Kelso said affected customers may have already seen the change.

If you still have questions or concerns, you can reach out to AEP Ohio directly.