COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — We’re less than two weeks into 2024, but it’s never too soon to start planning for spring break or summer vacation, and if you’re thinking “travel,” you’re not alone.

A survey conducted by The Harris Poll found 55 percent of U.S. adults plan to take a trip this year.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, is National Shop for Travel Day (January 9). Shopping, comparing, planning and booking a trip is easier than ever and can be done with just a few clicks.

However, according to the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio, that can also create trouble for potential travelers.

Director of Consumer Relations and Investigations Lee Anne Lanigan said scammers are always looking for ways to fool consumers. That includes fake, third-party travel sites that look exactly like the real thing.

“We continue to receive imposter scams,” Lanigan said. “You think it’s Hilton, it’s not Hilton. You think it’s another brand name, it’s not.”

In the most common version, Lanigan said, travelers pay for a trip with a credit card, and shortly after, they get a call from the “company” asking to verify their name, address, banking information or other personal details, something a legitimate company would never do.

“That’s a big red flag that you may be in trouble,” Lanigan said.

Another red flag: too good to be true deals. Scammers often use deep discounts or phrases like, “For a limited time,” to entice travelers to pay quickly, before taking the time to do some research.

“Make sure that everything that they told you is who they are, and that it makes sense,” Lanigan said. “And once you’ve had a chance to do your research, if it’s a fantastic deal and if it’s the real company, by all means, call them back.”

Before you book a trip, Lanigan said it’s important to ask questions:

Do I need an insurance policy?

If I need to cancel for any reason, is there a cancellation date?

If I do cancel, how much of my money am I going to get back?

Finally, when you pay, use a credit card. There are more protections if something goes wrong, meaning there’s more of a chance to get your money back.