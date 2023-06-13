COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For many of us, buying a home will be the biggest financial investment we ever make. Still, you could end up spending even more on home improvements or repairs, and on a contractor to get those projects done.

But before you hire, choose wisely.

“Home repair and home improvement is a big issue in Ohio,” Ryan Lippe, a consumer educator with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, said. Lippe said the agency receives complaints every year about contractors. And there are a lot of reasons why Ohioans call in, from scams to bad business practices.

“Shoddy work, not enough work, or no work at all,” Lippe said.

But before the project even begins, there are steps you can take as the homeowner to contract with a little more confidence. Get at least three quotes from separate businesses before making a final decision.

“You have a right to three days to get other estimates, to figure out if you want the work done by this contractor before they even lift a finger,” Lippe said. “That’s specifically for door-to-door contracts you signed in your home, or anywhere outside of the company’s regular place of business.”

Get everything in writing, read the contract word for word, and never pay for the total project cost upfront.

Another tip from Lippe is if the person or business you hired doesn’t finish the job, contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“Give us a call,” Lippe said. “We deal with any contractor and Ohioans throughout the state of Ohio. We wish we could snap our fingers and get refunds for everybody, but the fact is, sometimes, there are stumbling blocks with communication channels. But no matter what, give us a call. Put your complaint on file so we can start the process of trying to let them know your side of the story.”

Lippe also said you won’t get results overnight, but if the Attorney General’s Office gets enough complaints about a contractor or business, the office could begin an investigation.

You could also get money back through the Informal Dispute Resolution Process, which Lippe said does work for a lot of consumers.