What to do if you get a security warning on Ohio’s Vax-a-million website

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You could win $1 million or a scholarship to a state university in Ohio’s Vax-a-million lottery, and your chance of being part of the fortunate few is just one phone call or a click away.

But some tell Better Call 4 that you’re concerned about logging on to enter.

Several people reached out to Better Call 4, claiming that anti-virus software McAfee blocks access to ohiovaxamillion.com, warning that the “site contains potentially dangerous content that could harm” their PCs.

Better Call 4 called cybersecurity expert Mike Moran, with Affiliated Resource Group, to ask about the security of the website, and what users should do if they get one of these messages.

He said the warning is likely because the website is brand new.

But before you ignore the warning from McAfee, or any other anti-virus software, be sure that you’ve entered the correct web address — take the time to double-check your spelling.

If there’s an error, there is a chance that you could be redirected to a fake or unsecure website.

If you have the correct web address, Moran said you may have to re-enter it and hit the refresh button a few times before you’re finally granted access.

Because it was created through legitimate state government agencies, Moran said the real website is perfectly safe to use.

If you’re having additional trouble accessing ohiovaxamillion.com, the Ohio Department of Health offers the following tips: