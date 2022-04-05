(WCMH) — A Better Call 4 alert, as the tax filing deadline nears.

The deadline to file your taxes is April 18, and the Better Business Bureau says scammers are looking to take advantage of last-minute filers.

The BBB says there are three types of scams that appear every year during tax season, targeting taxpayers:

Imposter Scams

Fraudsters posing as an IRS agent, claiming that you owe back taxes, and hoping that just mentioning the name of the government agency puts pressure on you to act quickly, without taking time to research the situation.

Tax Identity Theft Scams

When a scammer uses your social security number to file a tax return in your name and collect your refund. Most of the time, the taxpayer doesn’t even realize a return has been filed in their name until they receive a written notice from the IRS.

Email Phishing Scams

An email that appears to be from the IRS, and even includes a link to a fake website that mirrors the official IRS page. Be sure to take a closer look! Details are important and will tell you that message isn’t from the IRS itself.

The IRS tells Better Call 4 that it will never call or email taxpayers. Any correspondence will happen by mail.

If you still need to file your taxes, click here for more helpful information from the Better Business Bureau.