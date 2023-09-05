COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio issued a warning about the timeshare industry.

“In the last three years, BBB has experienced 30,000 complaints about timeshare problems, which represented about $35 million,” said BBB of Central Ohio President Judy Dollison, adding that the complaints just keep coming.

Earlier this summer, Better Call 4 spoke with the BBB about the risks and runarounds regard timeshares and exit companies. But recently, the agency issued a warning to consumers to use caution if representatives with The Berkshire Company approach them about selling timeshare holdings in Mexico.

Consumers reported to the BBB that they gave the company money to cover fees and taxes, as part of a timeshare transfer. But said the deals were never done, and they lost thousands of dollars as a result.

According to the BBB’s warning, it appears that The Berkshire Company is parroting the name of a defunct real estate management company headquartered in Missouri. A legal representative for the original company said the business had not been in operation for several years.

The Bureau reached out to The Berkshire Company and spoke to a representative, who said its customers had not lost money, but the business ran into “problems with the Mexican government.” Due to recent inactivity and unanswered complaints, though, The Berkshire Company has an “F” rating with the BBB.

If you get a phone call with an offer for your timeshare, have your guard up. “They’ll tell you that they can get you out of this quickly and with a lot of resale value in your property,” said Dollison. “And those claims cannot always be guaranteed.”