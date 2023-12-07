COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Christmas time is here, and preparation is key for those intending to get gifts to their loved ones on or before the holiday.

Shoppers still have a couple of weeks left to buy gifts, but they’re running out of time to ship them, if they want them under the tree by Christmas morning.

The major carriers such as the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS announced their holiday shipping deadlines for this year.

For those still buying, put a circle around Dec. 14, or free shipping day. Thousands of online retailers, both large and small, offer free shipping and guarantee items by Christmas Eve.

For those ready to send their gifts off, for FedEx, the cutoff for ground economy is Dec. 13. The last day for ground delivery is Dec. 15.

USPS said it’s best to ship packages or mail cards by Dec. 16. UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website based on its operating hours, holiday schedule and operational adjustments.

The deadlines for all carriers may differ, based upon the service people choose. For example, with “FedEx same day,” people have until friday, Dec. 22.

But those up against deadlines shouldn’t wait til the end of the day. Delays due to demand, labor shortages or weather are always possible.

Another important note about mailing holiday cards: if possible, avoid using those blue outdoor mailboxes. Thieves have been targeting those boxes, going after envelopes that look like greeting cards, because they think there could be cash or checks inside.

Instead, hand holiday cards to a postal clerk inside the post office.