UPDATE: Better Call 4 gets answers about Burrito Blanket, unresponsive contractor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Oct. 15, we told you about Official Burrito Blanket, a Columbus-based, online retailer, with dozens of unhappy customers.

“People are trying to contact them, they’re not getting their products, their products are taking months to be delivered,” said Kip Morse with Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio.

We reached out to the retailer, who said it “experienced ongoing delays in production and shipping times,” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, the company also said it was preparing to receive “45,000 units” of the product at it’s Columbus warehouse on November 15.

We checked back with the Official Burrito Blanket, to see if that shipment arrived. On December 8, the company sent these photos, and said “shipping is going well.”

We also checked in with the BBB, who said it’s received at least a dozen additional complaints against the company, since November 15.

Most of those complaints about delivery issues.

We reached out to the Official Burrito Blanket again about following through but have yet to hear from them. Better Call 4 will check back for another update.

In mid-December, we told you about Amy Thompson’s plumbing problems.

Thompson hired Riteway Plumbing, owned by Tim Fannon, to put a full bathroom in her basement. But after several months and $1,900, she said she was left with nothing but a big mess.

“I’m just… I’m at my wits end with it,” said Thompson.

When we reached out to Fannon, he said the job “should be done by the first of the year.”

We checked in with Thompson on January 4, who said no work has been completed, and all communication with Fannon has stopped. We tried to get in touch with Fannon but haven’t heard back.

As for the next steps, Thompson said she has no plans to take legal action, or hire another company.

But if you find yourself in a similar situation to Thompson’s, the Federal Trade Commission offers some advice.

First, try to resolve any problems with the contractor. Follow any phone conversations with a letter you send by certified mail, requesting a return receipt as proof that the company received it, and keep a copy for yourself.

If that fails, contact the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Before hiring a contractor, the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio offers some helpful information here. ( https://www.bbb.org/article/tips/14081-bbb-tip-hiring-a-contractor )