Unsolicited offers to buy homes could be legit or a scam

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several people called Better Call 4 after receiving phone calls and text messages from prospective buyers, asking if they’re willing to sell their homes.

Their concern: are these calls legitimate?

“I don’t blame them for being concerned,” said Sue Van Woerkom, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Capital Partners.

Van Woerkom was asked if there’s been talk within the industry about these calls and who they could be coming from.

“It can be real estate agents,” she said.

Or, Van Woerkom said, it could be so-called “investors” who search public property records to find out more information about your home.

“These investors want to get a house on their terms, or a condo or a property on their terms, so they’re reaching out to anybody and everybody,” Van Woerkom said.

They’re able to do so by using programs that provide your contact information.

“There are programs out there, as agents or as an investor, shall we say, you can spend money and buy cell phone numbers,” she said.

Van Woerkom warned that the calls could also be coming from a scammer.

“It might be someone trying to get access to your home, it might be someone trying to get access to your personal information,” Van Woerkom said. “So, you have to be very careful. It could be legitimate, but it could not be, also.”

This is why, Van Woerkom said, the homeowner needs to be on their guard.

“Columbus is one of the hottest markets in the country,” Van Woerkom said. “There are not deals to be had out there.”

Van Woerkom said a good rule of thumb is if someone is contacting you, take that as a red flag and don’t feel pressured to sell your home if that’s not something you were already planning to do.