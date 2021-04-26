Thousands of cars need airbags replaced from the 2008 NHTSA recall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration first issued a recall on Takata airbags in 2008. Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause a defective part inside the airbag to explode, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers.

Today, more than 17 million unrepaired recalled Takata airbags remain on U.S. roads, including hundreds of thousands in Ohio, and more than 4,000 vehicles fall into the high-risk “do not drive” category.

Important recall links

Anyone who owns high-risk vehicles should have received notifications over the past few years. In mid-April, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles started sending out letters, directing car owners to stop driving their vehicles, and schedule an appointment at a local dealership for immediate repairs.

Vehicles affected by the airbag recall

Some of the vehicles affected by the airbag recall include those made by BMW, Daimler Vans, Daimler Trucks, FCA, Ferrari, Fisker, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

To see if your vehicle is affected, click here. If so, call a local dealership immediately to schedule a recall repair. Replacement parts should be available for all vehicle makes and models.

All recall repairs are free.