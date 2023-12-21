COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With Christmas is right around the corner, the Better Business Bureau has made a list, and checked it twice. The BBB compiled a list of the top 12 scams of Christmas that are most likely to catch consumers off guard.

Counting down from number 12 is puppy scams. Hopeful pet owners go online to find a four-legged family member, but those listings could be fake. The BBB suggests consumers always ask to see the pet in person before making a purchase.

At 11 is top holiday wish list items. The in-demand goods that are still available on unknown websites usually end up being counterfeits and knockoffs. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

New at number 10 this year is advent calendars. Although the countdown to Christmas is already underway, the BBB said it’s received reports about advent calendar ads on social media not delivering as promised.

At number nine is fake shipping notifications. Scammers send out messages with links that may give them direct access to private information, or try to trick consumers into paying more for new shipping fees.

“Don’t click on links that are sent to you through emails or text messages,” said Judy Dollison, president of the BBB of central Ohio.

At number eight is fake charities. Don’t make impromptu donation decisions to unknown charities. For those choosing to donate, research first, go directly to the source and use a safe payment method.

At number seven is look-alike websites. Scammers create fake sites that look like the real thing, to trick people into downloading malware and sharing private information.

“Scammers are great at making websites look very real,” Dollison said. “They can even impersonate well-known, legitimate companies.”

At number six is temporary holiday jobs. Retailers typically hire seasonal workers to help meet the demands of holiday shoppers. It’s a great way to make some extra money, but watch for fake job postings.

At number five is free gift cards. Scammers send phishing emails requesting personal information in exchange for free gift cards. Don’t open the message or click on the link.

At number four, similar to last year, is fake texts that say the user’s account has been hacked. Messages claiming to come from Amazon, Netflix or PayPal, reporting suspicious activity. If a user receives one of these messages, they should contact the company directly.

Now, for the top three, holiday apps that offer video chats with Santa or allow users to track his sleigh. Be mindful that free apps could contain malware.

At number two is social media gift exchanges. Participating means sharing personal information, or buying and shipping gifts or money to unknown receivers.

Finally, at number one is misleading social media ads. As users scroll through Facebook or Instagram, they may see certain products advertised, but they should always do their homework before buying.

As always, with any scam, report it to the BBB, local authorities and the state attorney general’s office. That way, others can become aware of it before it’s too late.