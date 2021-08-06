Tax-free weekend helpful hints from Better Call 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The day, or days, that many parents have been waiting for has arrived, as students get ready to head back to the classroom.

Ohio’s annual tax-free weekend, a “sales tax holiday,” where parents can save money on clothing, backpacks and other school supplies, is happening August 6 through August 8.

It’s not a free-for-all, though. There are a few rules to follow. Here’s what you need to know before you start making your shopping list.

The items that qualify for tax exemption:

– Clothing priced $75 or less

– An item of school supplies priced $20 or less

– Or an item of school instructional material priced $20 or less

Click here to see which items qualify under each of these categories.

What about those of you who don’t wish to shop at a brick-and-mortar store?

The tax exemption does apply to online orders, if purchased during the tax-free weekend.

You will also not pay tax on shipping and handling if all your items in the shipment are eligible. For example, nothing is over the $20 limit for school supplies or the $75 limit for clothes.

Again, tax-free weekend runs Friday, August 6 through 11:59 Sunday, August 8.

Click here if you want to see exact wording and fine print about returns and qualifying items, be sure to check out this story on nbc4i.com.

The Better Business Bureau also has some helpful hints for back-to-school shopping at any time.