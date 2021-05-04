Stimulus checks: What to do if you haven’t received your payment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — “Where’s my money?” A question so many of you have asked Better Call 4 about the first, second, and third round of stimulus payments.

For those of you who have not received a single payment, Better Call 4 took your questions to April Lewis-Parks with Consolidated Credit, to find out what you should do to get the money you’re owed.

“Let’s start with what you shouldn’t do. Don’t call the IRS,” said Lewis-Parks. “Their website actually begs you not to, because you won’t get any information that’s not already on the site. Then, check to see if you’re even eligible.”

If you are eligible, use the IRS’ Get My Payment tool, to see when your payment is scheduled to be sent, or when and how it was sent.

But that only works for the most recent round of payments.

“Your first and second payment statuses won’t show up there,” said Lewis-Parks. “So, if you’re waiting on those, then you need to go to Recovery Rebate Credit.”

How does the Recovery Rebate Credit work?

“The Recovery Rebate Credit is what you fill out on your 2020 tax return if you didn’t receive your first or second stimulus check, or only got a partial payment,” Lewis-Parks said.

When you get your tax refund, the stimulus payments you’re owed will turn up then.

As difficult as it may be, patience in this process is key, according to Lewis-Parks.

“The IRS can only do so much sending it out in batches. So, if you’ve done everything that you can, you filed your taxes and you’re still waiting, give it until June or July, and then, circle back.”

Another reason for slow payments is that the IRS may have the incorrect address or bank account information for you. So, it’s important to double check your 2020 tax returns, and make sure everything is correct there.