COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The holiday shopping season kicks into high gear this week. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, there will be plenty of opportunities for shoppers to snag some sales in-store and online.

But buyer beware; experts said customers are a prime target for hackers and scammers.

Here are some ways shoppers can protect themselves through every step of the shopping process.

Over the next several days, consumers will hit the stores and surf the web to compare and shop, but while online shopping has increased in popularity due to its ease and convenience, the Better Business Bureau warns that it’s also costly and dangerous.

“So, what we saw is our number one scam was online purchase scams,” Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio President Judy Dollison said.

Dollison said online shopping scams were the most reported to the agency over the last year, and that more consumers reported losing money to those schemes.

“Of all the reports we received, almost 75% reported losing money when targeted by that scam,” she said.

Dollison said one of the driving forces behind those numbers is imposter websites – scammers impersonating well-known, popular, and trusted companies.

“Amazon is our number one retailer that’s impersonated,” she said. “Websites can be faked, and they can look so professional. They will actually use the logos and the typeface of the legitimate company.”

While shopping, there are a number of red flags to look for like unusually low prices, advertisements for items you’ve searched for in the past, or discounts that come through email that ask you to click on a link.

Instead, the BBB said to go directly to the source.

“Check that URL,” Dollison said. “Make sure it’s not slightly misspelled, make sure you’re going to the legitimate company. If you want to go to Amazon, for example, just type in that URL.”

Once you’ve made your purchase, keep your guard up. Dollison said scammers can send fake tracking information or request more money to ensure a safe delivery.

And it doesn’t stop there. Before your purchases are boxed up and shipped out, porch pirates are ready and waiting. In fact, statistics show 36% of U.S. residents fell victim to package theft during the holidays, including on Black Friday and Christmas.

There are some strategies you can take during the checkout process to help prevent package theft:

Set up alerts through the delivery process

Change the delivery location, opting for your work address or a delivery hub.

Change the delivery instructions, including specifying when the package should be dropped off, where it should be placed, or require a signature.

Some other things to keep in mind before, during, and after you shop:

Avoid logging on to public WiFi, which makes you more vulnerable to hacking.

Use a credit card, which makes it easier to dispute any shady charges that might turn up later.

Whether shopping in-store or online, make sure you understand return or exchange policies.