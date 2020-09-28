Slick Netflix scam targeting millions

Netflix has helped get many of us through the pandemic, giving us great shows to binge watch instead heading out to bars at night.
That’s why you might perk up if Netflix says there’s a problem with your account.
It’s an email from Netflix saying “notice of verification failure,” alerting you to a problem with your billing credit card.
It asks you to update the card, or your Netflix account will be canceled.
People who have clicked through ended up on a captcha page, which looks very legitimate.
But it’s all a scam.
Forbes Magazine says once you re-enter your credit card number, you are re-directed to Netflix’s real page.
Everything’s fine until your credit card is soon hacked. And that stinks.
Remember a legit email from a company you do business with should include your name or account number, and not just say “Dear Customer.”
That way you don’t waste your money.