COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Better Call 4 scam alert, specifically for healthcare workers.

The Ohio Board of Nursing said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals who claim to work for the agency, trying to get their hands on personal information.

If you’re in healthcare, you’re familiar with the Ohio Board of Nursing. It’s where you go to apply for or renew a license, file a complaint, or learn more about continuing education.

If any of that applies to you, the board has a warning about fake phone calls coming from fraudsters posing as board of nursing investigators.

The OBN said it has received reports from nurses and employers from across the state about these calls. The so-called “investigator” tells nurses that they are under investigation by the board, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency or the FBI, then, asks the nurse to provide a social security number, DEA number or bank account information, threatening loss of licensure otherwise.

But, the OBN said its investigators will never request any of that information over the phone or pull a license for not providing it.

If you receive one of these calls, do not respond. Instead, email the Board of Nursing to confirm the accuracy and identity of any suspicious callers at board@nursing.ohio.gov. You should also report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-800-282-0515 or filing an online complaint Here.