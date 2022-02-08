COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — February 8 is Safer Internet Day, raising awareness across the globe about online safety and emerging concerns, like cybersecurity.

“If there’s one thing that you’re going to do on Safer Internet Day, take the five minutes and take a security checkup,” said Kaylin Trychon, a Cybersecurity Expert with Google.

Trychon said the pandemic created new opportunities for crime online.

“People opened on average, 15 new accounts during the pandemic,” Trychon said. “Now, we have so much data in these accounts, we need to make sure that we’re taking the steps to make sure those accounts are secure.”

One way to do that is to get rid of any accounts you no longer use.

“They sit there, they don’t get touched, but they have all that information,” said Trychon.

To protect that information in accounts you use regularly, set up two-step verification.

“It dramatically increases your security, and dramatically decreases an attacker’s chance of getting your personal information,” said Trychon. “Data is currency to these cybercriminals. Everyone is a target.”

This is also why Trychon said it’s important to change your account passwords and change them often.

“It’s really easy to reuse them, but the reality is, once a cybercriminal has your password, they’re going to try that in all of your other accounts. So, while they may get in on your grocery app, they could then try your banking app, and we don’t want to see that happen.”

According to Trychon, Google has seen a big jump in phishing emails during the pandemic — emails that contain fake links. She said it’s important to take the extra time to read through any emails you receive from an unknown sender, look for typos or inconsistencies before clicking anything or responding.