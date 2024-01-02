COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Maybe you’ve made a New Year’s resolution to get fit, eat healthier, or try new things.

The Better Business Bureau also has a recommendation for you – staying fraud-free in 2024.

Say goodbye to 2023 – another year filled with money and personal information lost to scams, according to the Better Business Bureau.

To avoid that in 2024, it recommends making some resolutions to help keep you free from fraud this year.

1. RESOLVE TO BE CAUTIOUS WITH EMAILS.

President of the BBB of Central Ohio Judy Dollison said scammers can make them look like the real deal.

“Websites can be faked, and they can look so professional,” Dollison said. “They will actually use the logos and the typeface of the legitimate company.”

You should never click on any links or open attachments that are sent to you.

“Check that URL,” Dollison said. “Make sure it’s not slightly misspelled, make sure you’re going to the legitimate company.”

2. RESOLVE TO NEVER SEND MONEY TO STRANGERS.

Scammers will trick you into transferring funds by making the situation seem urgent.

“Don’t feel that high pressure to respond or take action,” Dollison said. “Scammers love to give you that sense of urgency, and they don’t want you to research, they don’t want you to talk to friends, so really try to resist that.”

And never send money to someone you’ve never met in person.

3. RESOLVE TO RESEARCH BEFORE YOU BUY.

When shopping online, ask yourself: is this a business that I know and trust? Is customer service accessible? And where is the company physically located?

4. RESOLVE TO KEEP YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION TO YOURSELF.

That information includes your finances, birth date, and social security number. Use your best judgment before sharing anything personal, especially on social media.

“Be careful what you share online because you can give so much information away that they can use to work against you,” Dollison said.