COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever used a peer-to-peer payment app like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, pay close attention to this.

Better Call 4 got a call about a scam making the rounds, in which the caller said he got an email, that appeared to be from PayPal, of an invoice for $299.99. Instead of clicking on the link provided, though, the caller went to the source, reaching out to PayPal directly to dispute the charge, and was told it was a scam.

“Even if it’s a well-known company, you need to take the precautions and do your research before responding,” said Judy Dollison, President of the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio, an organization regularly alerted to scams like this.

In fact, the BBB sent Better Call 4 five reports of Central Ohioans who received similar, phony messages from PayPal.

“They can look so legitimate,” said Dollison. “They, they have the website set up, it has the logo and the company’s colors.” But Dollison said those phishing emails include links that take you to a fake page, and once you log in, the cybercriminals capture your details and make off with your money.

“Never give your personal information to strangers,” Dollison said. “Or, even if it’s a legitimate company, if it’s an unsolicited email, text… don’t follow that link.” Instead, do what our caller did and reach out to the company yourself. Also, familiarize yourself with how a company contacts its customers.

“PayPal clearly states on their website that they’ll never send an email asking for your account password,” said Dollison. And never feel like you have to respond immediately.

“Scammers want you to panic,” Dollison said. “They want you to feel like you have to do it right now. Legitimate companies are not going to threaten you with action if you don’t respond right away. So, that is one of the biggest red flags. Do not respond to that sense of urgency.”

Better Call 4 also reached out to PayPal, and in a statement, a company spokesperson said:

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on our platform for attempted fraudulent activity, and our teams work tirelessly to protect our customers. We are aware of this well-known phishing scam and have put additional controls in place to mitigate this specific incident. Nonetheless, we encourage customers to always be vigilant online and to contact Customer Service directly if they suspect they are a target of a scam.”

Both the Better Business Bureau and PayPal said it’s important for users to report scams or suspicious activity, to prevent it from happening to others.