COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It may be July, but retailers are dropping deals like it’s Black Friday.

Both Walmart and Target announced special sales promotions this month, hoping to compete with the always-popular Amazon Prime Day.

July 11 and 12, the online retail giant is offering “epic deals” to Prime members, and members are taking full advantage. According to the Better Business Bureau, last year, Prime members purchased more than 300 million items globally, making it the biggest Prime Day event in Amazon’s history. But as shoppers hunt for good deals, scammers are hunting for your money.

“So, what we saw is our number one scam was online purchase scams, and that has been a trend for the last three years,” said Judy Dollison, President of the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio.

Dollison said online purchase scams are also the riskiest scam type targeting military consumers. That statistic, according to the 2022 Online Scams Report, was just released during this Military Consumer Protection Month.

About 11 percent of online purchase scams reported to the BBB came from the military community. And according to the report, active-duty military members were more likely to lose money to this type of scam, with 84.5 percent reporting a monetary loss.

“Anything online is going to be more susceptible to money loss,” said Dollison. Because of imposter or lookalike websites.

“Websites can be faked, and they can look so professional,” Dollison said. “They will actually use the logos and the typeface of the legitimate company.”

The most popular retailer for cyber criminals to copy, according to the BBB, is Amazon. And Dollison said scammers really ramp up those efforts during prime time. So, before you log on to shop, there’s a simple step you can take to help reduce your risk of online fraud.

“If you want to go to Amazon, for example, just type in that URL,” said Dollison. “Check that URL. Make sure it’s not slightly misspelled, make sure you’re going to the legitimate company.”

As popular shopping sites and stores run sales, email phishing attempts and fake social media advertisements that appear to come from legitimate retailers could pop up. Be careful that you don’t get caught up in the excitement, and fall for false deals.