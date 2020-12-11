ODJFS: New email scam targets Pandemic Unemployment recipients

Thousands of Ohioans are out of work and could use a financial bailout and scammers are looking to prey on those people in need.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services issued a warning alerting the public of a new scam, targeting recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The scammers send an email claiming to be from the department, even using the logo to make it look official, telling the recipient that he or she is approved for a new stimulus benefit, in the amount of $7,600. And all you have to do to get paid is click on a link.

“These communications seem to look very official,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall.

But the agency does not send these kinds of communications.

In a statement, an ODJFS spokesperson told me that the department would “communicate in a personal, specific way by phone or email from an identified individual who works at ODJFS.”

“We wouldn’t ask individuals to click on a particular link to obtain prize money or some kind of benefit. It’s a way to trick people into getting their personal information,” said Hall.

Although the messages are fake, the email addresses that received them are not, and belong to real, vulnerable Ohioans. Even considering the recent scam, the agency is confident that the state’s unemployment system has been hacked.

“There’s been no breach of data that we have within ODJFS. Individuals somehow have obtained identity information, and other information from other sources and they’re using that to interact with our system. We don’t send those types of emails.”

The department said so far, there’s no indication that anyone has fallen for the scam.

Anyone who has received one of the scam emails is advised to not click any of the links and to contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Its Consumer Protection Section will investigate, and provide information to anyone who may be a victim of identity theft.