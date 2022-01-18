COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New year, new goals, usually around health and fitness, getting organized or trying new things.

Better Call 4 spoke with the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio about a few items to add to your list of New Year’s resolutions, to help make 2022 a fraud-free year for you and your family.

2021 was a year full of challenges and transitions, that created opportunities for scammers to take advantage of your time, your money, and your personal information.

So, as we settle into 2022, the Better Business Bureau recommends adding five precautionary steps to your resolutions list to help keep you free from fraud this year.

1. Be cautious with emails.

Scammers can make them look legitimate, but you should never click on any links or open attachments from unsolicited or unknown senders.

2. Don’t send money to strangers.

Scammers will trick you into transferring funds by making the situation seem urgent. If you haven’t met a person face-to-face, don’t send money.

3. Research before you buy.

When shopping online, ask yourself: Is this a business that I know and trust? Is customer service accessible? Where is the company physically located?

4. Use your best judgment before sharing anything personal.

That opens the door to identity theft. Keep your financial information, birth date, address, and social security number to yourself.

5. Be smart with social media.

Only connect with people you know and think twice before buying products from social media sites.

For additional information from the BBB about ways to avoid scams, and what to do if you become the victim of a scam, click here.