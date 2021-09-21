NBC4’s ‘Better Call 4’ to target rental assistance and evictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4’s consumer advocate series “Better Call 4” is teaming up with Franklin County Job & Family Services and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners for a special “Better Call 4” event.

On Sept. 28, NBC4 will dedicate its evening newscasts to answering viewer phone calls to help residents struggling with rent or facing eviction.

“The Better Call 4” lines will be answered by experts from Franklin County Job & Family Services and county administrators to help callers know what options are available.

“Better Call 4”: Rental Assistance & Home Eviction

Tuesday, Sept. 28

4:00pm- 7:30pm

NBC4 | NBC4i.com

“Better Call 4,” led by NBC4 anchor Jennifer Bullock to tackles consumer concerns like scam alerts, residential issues, customer conflicts, and any problem where central Ohio viewers need their voice heard.

“Better Call 4” is a consumer advocate series for viewers who have run out of options and are looking for help.