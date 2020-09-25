NBC4’s ‘Better Call 4’ launches with Call4 phone bank event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is launching a new consumer advocacy series, “Better Call 4.”

NBC4 Anchor Jennifer Bullock will lead the series and cover consumer issues like scam alerts, business and customer conflicts, and any issue where central Ohio viewers need their voice heard.

“Better Call 4” stories will highlight viewers who have run out of options and are looking for help.

Better Call 4 – Call4 phone bank

Tuesday, Sept. 29

4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

614-212-4444

NBC4 | NBC4i.com

To launch “Better Call 4,” the station is holding a special Call4 call bank on Tuesday, Sept. 29 for viewers looking for solutions to problems that could use the help of “Better Call 4.” This “Better Call 4” call-in event will be from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on NBC4.

Today @nbc4i will be hosting a special telethon to launch "Better Call 4," a consumer advocacy series. Volunteers from The Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Better Business Bureau will be available to speak with Ohioans regarding consumer complaints. https://t.co/ABNFZMn75A — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) September 29, 2020

Volunteers from The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau will be answering calls. Viewers will be able to choose which entity to speak with regarding their complaints.

After the Sept. 29 launch, viewers will be able to watch “Better Call 4” stories every Tuesday and Thursday on NBC4 at 5:45 p.m. on NBC4 with Jennifer Bullock.