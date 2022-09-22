GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home.

“The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said.

So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes.

“It’s just discolored. Terrible. And it’s coming up,” she said. “That’s what bothers me the most is the stones. I can sweep them up.”

Snyder called Nature Stone, and said technicians came to service the floor, which was under warranty, in 2015. But as time went on, the problems persisted. Snyder called again in 2021.

“First, they were going to send me sealant,” said Snyder. “But they never sent it. I never got it.”

Snyder called Nature Stone again but said her last conversation didn’t end well. So, she called Better Call 4, as did Lee Applegate for a similar issue. Applegate hired and paid Nature Stone $5,000 to refinish his garage floor in January.

“They done a good job. I’m not debating that,” said Applegate. “But I don’t know what the problem is.”

The floor at his Columbus home, like Snyder’s, was discolored and started to crack. Applegate said he called the company a dozen times but couldn’t get through.

“I’d just like to have it repaired, really,” Applegate said.

After Snyder and Applegate called Better Call 4, I called Nature Stone and the company’s in-house legal counsel sent me this response:

Jennifer,

Ms. Snyder did not have a garage floor installed, rather it was a patio floor that was installed on April 16, 2013.

Ms. Snyder’s floor had a one-year labor and 10-year material warranty. The labor warranty expired on April 16, 2014.

Ms. Snyder called us, and we performed service work on her floor on May 5, 2015.

The next time Ms. Snyder contacted us was on April 19, 2021. Ms. Snyder was told that she only had a material warranty. Further, it was explained to Ms. Snyder that she should contact us in the second week of May since the DIY material that was needed by her was on backorder.

Next, on July 6, 2021, Ms. Snyder contacted us expecting us to service her floor. Ms. Snyder was informed that she did not have a labor warranty and that we were only servicing floors that were still under a labor warranty. However, Ms. Snyder was informed that she would be given the material free of charge under her material warranty for DIY. Ms. Snyder hung up the phone and has not contacted us since July 6, 2021.

Ms. Snyder is still under a material warranty until April 16, 2023. We are more than happy to supply her the material that is needed for DIY.

Nick

As for Applegate, “It was just a real hassle, so I called you guys, and you got into it and finally they came out and fixed it,” he said.

After Better Call 4 got involved, Nature Stone called Applegate, and serviced his floor in mid-August.

“If you guys hadn’t been behind it, I probably never would have got them out here,” Applegate said.

Better Call 4 did ask Nature Stone about the issues Snyder and Applegate had with contacting the company. Counsel told me the pandemic hit the company hard, they’re short-staffed and have one call center for multiple locations. But they care about each customer’s needs.