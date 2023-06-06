COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was last fall when a Columbus man, who asked to remain anonymous, bought new brakes for his car. He went online to Amazon, entered his vehicle information and a description, and bought a kit with brakes and rotors included, for about $260 from third-party seller Callahan Brake Parts.

When the kit arrived, he took it to a local auto shop to have the brakes installed but was told by the mechanic that the brakes didn’t fit.

The man logged onto Amazon to request a return, but said he only received one shipping label for a five-pound box. So, he looked up the company and called. A woman answered but told him the company no longer worked in the building.

Then, he contacted Amazon. He said Amazon told him they would reach out to Callahan Brake Parts.

Eventually, Callahan called him and said they were unable to take returns because they were going out of business. The company then suggested he request an A-to-z Guarantee refund through Amazon. He did, but Amazon denied his request, he said, because his purchase was made through a third-party seller.

Unsure of what to do next, he called Better Call 4.

I tried to contact Callahan Brake Parts independently but was directed back to Amazon. An Amazon representative asked for some additional information about the customer.

Upon receiving the information, the representative said they could not share details about specific investigations.

“But this matter has been sent to the appropriate teams for review, along with the customer’s information you previously shared, so that we can make this right,” the representative said.

I reached back out to our viewer a couple of times, who told me he had not yet been contacted by Amazon. So, I did a little more digging and found he has the option to appeal his denied A-to-z Guarantee refund. He can also file a chargeback with his credit card company.

This serves as a reminder for other shoppers to use caution before you buy from an unknown seller online.