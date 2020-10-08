How to tell if you received the correct absentee ballot

One day after early voting began in Ohio, the Franklin County Board of Elections announced incorrect absentee ballots were mistakenly sent to a “significant number” of voters.

The Board of Elections said it is working to correct the mailing mishap, but if you’re worried about whether you received the correct absentee ballot,

here’s a step-by-step look at what you can do, to make sure your vote counts.

First, go to the Franklin County Board of Elections website (link website here).

Then, type in the address where you are registered to vote, and hit “search.”

Next, locate your precinct number, and compare it to the ballot you received. You should see that number on the top right corner of the ballot.

If it matches, you’re good to go. But if the precinct number on the board of elections website does no* match the number your ballot, contact the Board of Elections

by calling (614) 525-3100, and they will tell you what to do next.

If you were one of the voters who received the wrong ballot, and don’t want to wait, you can go to the Franklin County Board of Elections at

1700 Morse Road, and vote early now. Or, vote on Election Day, November 3rd, with a provisional ballot.