COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, and millions of Americans continue to work or attend school remotely — something they can’t do without access to the internet. But a not-so-new program from the federal government could make it cheaper for you to log on.

It’s out with the Emergency Broadband Benefit, and in with the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The EBB was created in 2021 to lower the cost of internet service and digital devices during the pandemic. Then, in November, the ACP became a permanent extension of that.

Brian West with AT&T told Better Call 4 that enrollment in the program is now open, meaning service providers can set up new and existing customers with internet access for a lower price.

“It provides government assistance, up to $30 toward your wireless or your internet service each month,” said West.

Additionally, eligible households can receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop, or tablet… if they qualify. Determining your eligibility, West said, is a simple process.

“The first thing you want to do is, you want to go to the federal government’s website, and you want to verify your eligibility, and it’s at acpbenefit.org, so that’s step one.”

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines;

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;

Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.

Step two, West said, is working with an internet provider to establish service and apply the discount.

“We believe it’s going to affect and be eligible for about 25% of the households across America,” said West. “So, it’s something that’s definitely needed.”

If you were fully enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit as of December 31, 2021, you will automatically continue to receive the current monthly benefit until March 1 of this year.

To see the steps you may need to take to stay enrolled after March 1, visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.