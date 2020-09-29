How to stay safe online while working, learning from home

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During the pandemic, millions of people are using laptops or tablets to work or attend school.

But something they may not consider when they use those devices, is the added layer of cybersecurity risks.

“Cyber theft is so common, more common than we really like to think about,” said Kimberly Schwind with AAA.

That’s why the auto club and insurance provider teamed up with identity security company Experian to help detect and prevent online threats.

Because, Schwind said, it’s not just kids who are easy targets, as adults also use hackable devices to work-from-home during the pandemic.

“With so many of us taking our offices and our classrooms virtually into our houses, it’s something that we really need to pay attention to,” she said.

So, what should you be looking for the next time you log on?

“Red flags might be things like, ‘Dear customer,’ bad spellings, getting you to do something that’s urgent, giving personal information, asking you to do something for your computer,” Schwind said.

Also:

Only click on links from trusted senders.

Use passwords that are at least 10 characters, with a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols.

Use two-step verification.

And check with your insurance company to see if you’re protected.

“A lot of people don’t realize that identity theft could be covered by your homeowner’s insurance,” Schwind said. “So that’s something you definitely want to talk to your insurance agent about.”