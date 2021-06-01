How to help keep your Facebook account from being hacked

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Facebook announced in April that the personal information of more than 500 million users appeared on a website used by hackers.

Cybersecurity expert Mike Moran, with Affiliated Resource Group, said this isn’t a new problem for social media sites.

“Unfortunately, they all get hacked,” said Moran. “And Facebook has people that get hacked every day.”

In this case, Facebook appears to have a wide-reaching problem involving hacked accounts, where the rightful owners, including many of who called Better Call 4, are unable to get them back, even after reaching out to the social media giant directly.

Unfortunately, Moran said, there isn’t much that can be done to regain control.

“It’s just difficult to deal with that, and I know it’s extremely frustrating for people,” he said. “Sometimes, you just have to start over.”

Moran said there are things you can do that could help to protect you from becoming a target for hackers in the future.

First, update your login information.

“You should be changing your password on a regular basis,” he said. “And you got to make it different and try not to use them all the same way.”

Second, don’t overshare.

“Limit the information, the personal information, you put on those sites,” Moran said. “The number one way that people get your information is you give it to them.”

Finally, always have a backup plan.

“You should always have a backup of all of that stuff,” Moran said. “If I’m posting pictures, I need to have them somewhere else.”

Facebook did create a Help Center page for users who are concerned that their data may have been released. It details how users can adjust the privacy settings on their accounts.