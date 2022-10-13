(WCMH) — Curious about what kinds of scams are happening in your neck of the woods? The Federal Trade Commission just launched a new tool so you can see for yourself, and in turn, protect yourself from becoming a victim. Here’s how it works:

Go to the Federal Trade Commission’s data page to see a set of interactive maps. Click on your state to see which scams are hitting residents the hardest. You can also dive deeper, by zooming into your metro area to see which scams are king locally, too.

In Ohio, imposter scams appear to be in the top spot when it comes to fraud statewide, but also in Franklin and nine surrounding counties, per the FTC.

When looking at identity theft, government documents or benefits fraud have impacted more residents, both locally and across the state. The FTC says this information wouldn’t be possible without the help of consumers. Your reports help the agency to investigate and bring cases against fraud, scams, and bad business practices.

So, if you see a scam, fraud, or bad business practice, report it here.