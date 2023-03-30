COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Picture this: you drop your phone in a puddle of water, you accidentally download a virus onto your tablet or your old and outdated computer finally crashes.

In a flash, you lose thousands of important files and photos. Recovering them isn’t a guarantee.

Before it happens to you, take the time now to back up your devices.

Friday is World Backup Day — and it is a reminder to make multiple copies of digital treasures, which will protect them and lower the risk of losing them forever because of hardware failure, malware attacks, natural disasters, or human error.

The Better Business Bureau has a few suggestions to help get you started:

Back up all of your devices that connect to the internet, including smartwatch apps and streaming devices.

Do so often. Set a weekly reminder if you need to.

Save your files in the cloud or to an external storage device, like a USB flash drive or external hard drive.

Update your software. Additional protections against device crashes, viruses or potential hacks are often included.

Before you take another photo, answer an important email, or respond to a critical message, consider setting up a backup schedule to make sure a sudden loss of information doesn’t happen during an important moment.