COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Each week, Dianne Battigaglia reviews her spending, combing through her bank statements for any suspicious activity, which is exactly what she found this summer.

“I noticed that there were these two really odd “.com” charges on there,” she said. “I had no idea what they were, so I looked them up.”

Purchases of dietary supplements — which Battigaglia said she did not purchase — were peppered within her bank statements.

She immediately contacted her bank to dispute the charges, and while she waited, Battigaglia took another look at her account.

“I realized that there were some other ones on there,” she said.

After discovering two additional charges for the same products, Battigaglia did some more digging and found a customer service number for the mystery products.

“The first time I called, they were able to give me one refund out of the four charges,” she said. But when she asked for the rest of her money back, Battigaglia said she was told nothing more could be done.

“They kept giving me, the explanation is, ‘I’m sorry, we can’t do anything because you agreed to our terms and conditions.’ I said, ‘I never did anything.'”

Battigaglia said she heard the same thing from her bank, because she “agreed to the terms and conditions.” But she said she didn’t purchase or agree to anything, and doesn’t even know how that could have happened. But does have a theory.

“The transaction that I made right before these odd charges hit my account was a Groupon.”

And Battigaglia believes that purchase led to her troubles. Either she agreed to something unknowingly, or her information was compromised.

Battigaglia called the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, who told her to contact her bank. But again, her bank said nothing could be done.

“I’m like banging my head against a wall,” she said.

Her last ditch effort:? She called Better Call 4.

NBC4 contacted Groupon, and the online company told me that Battigaglia’s situation “is something that happened outside of” their systems.

Then, NBC4 reached out to the AG’s office and the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions. Both directed NBC4 back to Battigaglia’s bank, which said nothing could be done, because the transactions were made in Battigaglia’s name, not deemed to be fraudulent. And the merchant provided a resolution by offering a refund — even if Battigaglia didn’t receive it — meaning the bank lost the rights to file a chargeback claim.

When NBC4 spoke with Battigaglia’s bank, a representative said that online merchants tend to offer additional products through either a trial offer, discount offer, or sweepstakes and not clearly notify the consumer of additional or recurring charges once they agree to a purchase.

That very well could be the case for Battigaglia, which is why other online shoppers are urged to be vigilant, read the fine print, but also know the risks of sharing your information online.