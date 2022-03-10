COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spring break is right around the corner, and if you’re willing and able to travel, there are a lot of options for planning a getaway. But there are also a lot of people looking to take your money.

Whether you’re planning a staycation at a local attraction or a week-long trip to the beach, the Ohio Attorney General has some tips for you to avoid travel scams.

“The challenge is in the details, as it always is,” said Attorney General Dave Yost.

Details, like actually getting what you pay for.

“One of the things that we are seeing is, that sometimes, properties are being offered for rent, that aren’t actually for rent,” said Attorney General Yost. “If you’ve got an ocean front property in Fort Lauderdale for a week at $75 a night, run screaming the other way. It’s not real.”

That’s why, the attorney general says it’s important to know who you’re doing business with.

“Have they had complaints filed against them before? Look at the Ohio Attorney General’s website, ohioprotects.gov. Check out the Better Business Bureau,” said Yost.

And if you’re surfing online for the perfect destination, make sure you’re on a legitimate site.

“If there’s a lot of misspellings, if information seems off, best to go back out and check and make sure that you’re in the right place before you put your credit card on the table.”

And when it’s time to pay for your trip, the Attorney General suggests paying with a credit card.

“You get more protection with a credit card, even than you do with a check.”

Finally, be sure to read the fine print. Something the Attorney General was reminded of when booking his own trip.

“I booked this place, and it was a beautiful place, right on the lake. It was good to do a little fishing, except that something came up with my family and I wasn’t able to leave. And when I went back, I found ‘no refunds,'” said Attorney General Yost. “Guess what? The attorney general himself was out that cash because I didn’t check the fine print. Make sure you know the refund policy, the terms and conditions, before you sign.”

Something else to consider, the attorney general says, is travel insurance. It might seem expensive upfront, but it might be worthwhile in the long run if something changes unexpectedly.