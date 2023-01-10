COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, and since then, there’s been confusion, chaos and concern around some of the changes made to the social media platform.

“I spend part of my day reading things on Twitter, and a lot of them now are about, ‘Is Twitter going away?'” said Matt Hathaway, Chief Strategy Officer for data protection company, TrueFort.

I asked Hathaway about some of those changes, including the site’s new verification process, and what that means to users. “It doesn’t from a security perspective make much of a difference. It’s more of a fraud perspective that you have to now double check to validate,” Hathaway said.

Additionally, the number of people working to keep Twitter users and their information safe has dramatically decreased in recent months, after hundreds of layoffs and resignations. “The concerns are real because there’s been a large number of people in the security org that have publicly left,” said Hathaway. Which means it’s up to each individual user to do your part to protect your account and your personal information.

“I think we should always be concerned, and always think about things like, for all of my online accounts, I use multifactor authentication, to make sure somebody can’t log in as me in a different part of the country and just simply have a stolen password,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway also said to avoid using your Twitter password for other online accounts. And, as always, keep your personal information to yourself. “You should not be putting, you know, social security numbers, credit cards… anything that’s worth stealing.”

In a nutshell, Hathaway said he believes the changes to Twitter shouldn’t impact the average consumer at the moment. But you should treat it with the same amount of risk as any online platform. Twitter does have a page dedicated specifically to safety and security.