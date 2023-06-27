COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — How safe is your ride?

According to new data from CARFAX, there’s a chance you could be putting yourself and other drivers in danger. The company estimates more than 2.5 million vehicles that have been issued “Do Not Drive” or “Park Outside” safety recalls are still on U.S. roadways unrepaired.

Of the 10 states with the most of these vehicles, Ohio is number six, with 101,000 unrepaired recalled vehicles.

“About every year, there’s about 20 to 25 percent of recalls that go unfixed,” said CARFAX Editor-in-Chief Patrick Olsen.

And while all recalls are important, Olsen said these recalls are urgent.

A “Do Not Drive” recall means drivers should not drive the vehicle, as a serious safety issue could lead to an accident or physical harm. A “Park Outside” recall is issued for vehicles with a high risk of causing a fire. Drivers are advised to park them outside of garages and parking structures, and away from buildings.

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has documented more than 3,000 fires related to cars under the park outside recall,” Olsen said. “These are real consequences, and these are serious consequences.”

Then, why aren’t more drivers taking these warnings more seriously?

“I think there’s a few things in play here,” Olsen said. “One, recall notices are, by law, sent by first class mail. And a lot of people do not pay attention to the mail like they used to.”

With that in mind, Olsen said, many believe those warnings to be a scam tactic and ignore them out of fear of falling victim.

Finally, for many Americans, their car is their livelihood.

“And so, they are unable or unwilling to give up their car for the time it would take to get that free repair,” Olsen said. “It is never the responsibility of the owner to pay for a recall repair. It should be done absolutely free.”

If you’re not sure whether a vehicle you own has a recall, you can check on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.