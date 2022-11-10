The deadline to file 2022 taxes is April 18, but according to Mark Steeber, Chief Tax Information Officer for Jackson Hewitt, taxpayers should start working on their returns as soon as possible — especially if you’re a member of the military.

“Veterans are a perfect example of regular Americans, except supersized,” said Steeber. “Their rules are complicated, for veterans both active and retired, their tidbits of deductions or credits, or just complexities on what’s taxable and not taxable.”

One example of that, Steeber said, is income.

“There’s certainly taxable and nontaxable income. Everything you get in your checking account is not necessarily something that goes on your tax return,” Steeber said.

There are also specialty considerations with deductions.

“You get deductions for things like moving, where civilians won’t necessarily qualify for the same benefit.”

Steeber also said that applies to some credits, too.

“There’s a lot of little areas that you can look at that’ll get you a bigger refund, a thousand dollars or five thousand dollars, if you know where to look,” said Steeber.

Some other things for all taxpayers to do ahead of the filing deadline:

Keep solid financial records

Check in with a tax pro at the end of the year and near the end of January

File electronically, as early as possible, to help speed up the process

“Get some help, electronically file and do it early,” said Steeber. “You’ll have a better experience, probably get more money, and certainly have less stress. And it is coming in about 60 days, so now is the time to start paying attention to your taxes. It’ll be here before you know it.”

Steeber said filing early also helps to safeguard your personal information against fraud, giving scammers less time to get their hands on it.

For additional information about filing taxes for military members, visit the IRS website.