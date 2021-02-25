Hot tub troubles have local woman looking for relief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Brenda Norris injured her back while on the job in 2007.

After surgery, complications, and more pain, she attended a hot tub sale in April of 2017, hoping that would provide her some relief… and bought a Master Spas hot tub, from Leisure Time Warehouse.

“And they promised us, you know, we can put it in the ground for you, we’ll do the decking, we’ll do the electricity, you know…all this,” said Brenda.

Two months later, in June, the spa arrived. But it wasn’t what Brenda expected.

“The shell was the wrong color. We dealt with the shell, we just kept it,” said Brenda. The side panels came in brown, they were supposed to be gray to match our house, and the cover is wrong.”

Ater a few adjustments, the hot tub was in place, up and running by October of 2017. But Benda said she started to experience issues in August of 2019…And since then, Leisure Time Warehouse has replaced four pumps, two cracked pipes, three control panels, and seven motherboards.

“I was calling them every day,” said Brenda.

Eventually, the company stopped answering.Brenda called the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Better Business Bureau, and Better Call 4.

I reached out to Leisure Time, and company president Ted Dellas responded with a statement, which said in part that the company has “provided hundreds of hours of travel time, phone time, service time, and labor hours” for Brenda’s spa, “all to no avail.”

He suggested that Brenda provide “a written outline of her issues.”Then he, and the factory will “provide a written outline of what will take place.”

Brenda agreed, and I’ve been working with them toward a final solution… Since October of 2020.

And on February 3 of this year, the company agreed to Brenda’s requests, and made final repairs to the hot tub.

As of Tuesday, February 23, Brenda said the hot tub is working properly.The only issue that Brenda and Leisure Time have not been able to agree upon: the cover for the hot tub.

Brenda said it’s not the one she ordered, but has accepted Leisure Time’s offer to order a new one.

She also said she is considering taking the company to court, to get reimbursed for additional costs.