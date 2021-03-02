Franklin County auditor warns of fake checks appearing to be from county office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Franklin County office appears to be the victim of a scam, and so can the public if they’ve received a specific check recently.

The checks appear to come from the Franklin County Auditor’s office, showing up in the mailboxes of people who aren’t expecting them.

According to Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano, more than 20 people have contacted him since late December claiming they received a check from his office.

“We weren’t able to track down where these were coming from,” Stinziano said. “And it was a consistent amount. The same date, and the same amount.”

Checks worth $2,950.99 were sent to random households across the county, but did not come from the auditor’s office. Stinziano said a quick investigation revealed it’s not only happening here, but across the state and the country.

“The concern was, ‘What’s the scam? Who could be at risk in this?’ And notifying and making sure the public was aware,” Stinziano said.

The benefit of the scam is one of the mysteries the auditor’s office is working to solve, but it’s likely the scammers hope to gain access to the bank account information of people who successfully deposit one of these checks — which, so far, hasn’t happened.

“We are aware, working with some of our bank partners, that some of those checks were presented for payment,” Stinziano said. “Because of the processes we have in place, though, no payments went out.”

Stinziano said his office will send checks to people who have worked with a county agency, like volunteering at the polls during the election. However, anyone receiving a check from the auditor’s office needs to look twice at any payment they get.

“On these particular checks, some of the names are spelled incorrectly. So, if people are concerned, or if something doesn’t look right, we encourage them to look closely at the document,” Stinziano said.

Stinziano said there are multiple security measures in place to keep taxpayer dollars safe and there is currently no risk to county funds.

However, if you get one of these fraudulent payments, put it on Stinziano’s radar by reaching out to the auditor’s office. Email auditorstinziano@franklincountyohio.gov or consumerprotection@franklincountyohio.gov, or call (614) 525-SCAM.