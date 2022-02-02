COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Better Call 4 Alert, as you prepare for the winter storm.

If the power goes out, the food in your refrigerator and freezer can rise to unsafe temperatures. Knowing what’s still good to eat and what you should throw away can help to prevent you from wasting food or getting sick.

If you know a power outage is possible, the Centers for Disease Control says there are steps you can take ahead of time to protect yourself:

Keep appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer. The refrigerator should be at 40°F or below. The freezer should be at 0°F or below.

Freeze containers of water and gel packs to help keep your food at 40°F or below.

Have a cooler and frozen gel packs handy in case you have to remove your food from the refrigerator to keep it cold.

Buy dry ice or block ice to keep your food cold in the refrigerator, if you think the power will be out for a long time.

If the power does go out:

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

If the doors stay closed, food will stay safe for up to: 4 hours in a refrigerator 48 hours in a full freezer; 24 hours in a half-full freezer

If the power has been out for 4 hours, and a cooler and ice are available, put refrigerated perishable foods in the cooler. To keep them at 40°F or below, add ice or a cold source like frozen gel packs.

Once power is restored:

Never taste food to determine if it is safe to eat. When in doubt, throw it out.

Throw out perishable food in your refrigerator (meat, fish, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and leftovers) after 4 hours without power or a cold source like dry ice. Throw out any food with an unusual odor, color, or texture.

Check temperatures of food kept in coolers or your refrigerator with an added cold source. Throw out food above 40°F.

If you have an appliance thermometer in your freezer, check to see if it is still at 40 °F or below. You can safely refreeze or cook thawed frozen food that still contains ice crystals or is at 40°F or below.



