COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The need to hire employees is at an all-time high.

There are some factors that play into getting the job, including background checks, but one central Ohio man said those background checks are taking longer and longer to complete.

Jason, a Marion business owner, wants to know “why it is taking so long to complete BCI and FBI background checks for employment.”

He said it normally takes three to five business days, but sometimes up to 30 days to complete, adding that recently, the agencies are lacking when it comes to communication, or “60-day lead times on basic employment checks,” citing “computer system outages.”

To put it simply, Jason said he wants to know what is going on.

Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which oversees the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said BCI is “currently upgrading its decades-old fingerprint identification system with a new state-of-the-art system that is increasing the speed of background checks.”

However, Irwin said the “rollout initially caused a higher volume of delays than normal, especially for cases where applicants have a criminal history that requires a thorough examination of legal records.”

“BCI has deployed additional resources to further reduce delays and has optimized the system and its processes to provide accurate and prompt results,” Irwin said, addressing what BCI has done to reduce the delays.

The attorney general’s office said now that the system is processing requests as designed, anyone experiencing a delay in their background check should contact the bureau’s identification section at 877-224-0043.