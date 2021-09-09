Fake takeout website warning, protect your cash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Meal delivery has become more popular than ever over the last year. Some restaurants have even set up their own websites, and fraudsters have picked up on the trend.

As dinner time approaches, you hop online and search for a restaurant that delivers to your doorstep. Near the top of the search results, a third-party website that looks a lot like DoorDash or Grubhub. You click on the link, pick your meal, and enter your credit card information. The charges appear on your account, but the food never arrives.

Turns out, that website was fake, and a stranger now has your personal and financial information.

According to the Better Business Bureau, consumers have reported this exact scenario to its scam tracker. To avoid becoming one of them, there are steps you can take to protect yourself:

Only order from websites you know and trust. Even if you think you are on a legitimate website, double check the URL before you place your order.

When in doubt, confirm your order with the restaurant through a quick phone call.

Only use your credit card to make a purchase. That way, you can dispute any unauthorized charges.

And take action if you think you’ve ordered from a fake site. Lock or cancel your card right away.

The BBB says some of the fake websites reported were called “Order Hero” and “Order Ventures.” But customers should be on the lookout for other variations, too. Scammers often change their names and continue their tricks under a different fake identity.